April is National Donate Life Month

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO