ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ezra Miller: Fantastic Beasts star arrested for second time in two months in Hawaii

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125mF0_0fEHU3T500

Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early Tuesday (19 April) morning and arrested Miller.

Police said that the 29-year-old actor “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

The woman reportedly was left with a cut on her forehead half an inch deep.

This is not the first legal issue Miller has faced in Hawaii recently.

In late March, the Fantastic Beasts star was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.

They were accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke bar in Hilo , at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. Miller was then arrested and their bail was set at $500 (£381), which the actor paid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jF3iq_0fEHU3T500

In the days after, the couple Miller allegedly harassed were granted a temporary restraining order against the actor, after alleging that they “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your s*** wife’.”

However, the couple last week dropped the petition over these claims and another that Miller had stolen their personal belongings.

Miller, who was born in New Jersey, has played The Flash in the DC universe for a number of years and is set to star in a standalone movie scheduled for release next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ezra Miller dances wildly by themself in video filmed weeks after arrest

Ezra Miller’s legal woes won’t prevent them from cutting a rug on the dance floor. The embattled “Flash” star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was spotted wildly dancing in an odd way at a bar in Hawaii, according to footage obtained by TMZ. An erratic Miller was filmed at the Hilo Axe Lounge and appeared to be alone as they busted a move and dropped it low, seemingly without a care in the world. It’s unclear if Miller, 29, participated in any axe throwing or stepped into the “rage room” that the venue offers. The “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find...
HAWAII STATE
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#The Second Time#Fantastic Beasts
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

‘I Hear You Are Looking for Me’: Handyman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Married Mom 58 Times, Stuffing Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Street Corner

Police in New York City have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a Queens mother, the NYPD announced early Thursday morning. David Bonola, 44, is the suspect who allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, 51, nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jacqueline Avant's Admitted Killer Shot Her In The Back, Laughed & Bragged About The Murder From Jail

Los Angeles, CA – Jacqueline Avant’s admitted killer Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of burglary in March. Maynor stands accused of killing the 81-year-old woman at her Beverly Hills home last December but apparently doesn’t have much remorse for the crime. According to the Los Angeles Times, court records show he shot her in the back and later “laughed and bragged” about the senseless slaying from during a jailhouse phone call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy