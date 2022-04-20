Ezra Miller: Fantastic Beasts star arrested for second time in two months in Hawaii

Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early Tuesday (19 April) morning and arrested Miller.

Police said that the 29-year-old actor “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

The woman reportedly was left with a cut on her forehead half an inch deep.

This is not the first legal issue Miller has faced in Hawaii recently.

In late March, the Fantastic Beasts star was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.

They were accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke bar in Hilo , at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. Miller was then arrested and their bail was set at $500 (£381), which the actor paid.

In the days after, the couple Miller allegedly harassed were granted a temporary restraining order against the actor, after alleging that they “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your s*** wife’.”

However, the couple last week dropped the petition over these claims and another that Miller had stolen their personal belongings.

Miller, who was born in New Jersey, has played The Flash in the DC universe for a number of years and is set to star in a standalone movie scheduled for release next year.