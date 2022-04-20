Black Bear Film festival seeking poster submissions

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are many famous names to take on the roles of comic book characters. While there are still plenty of parts to be cast, there is one actor that fans have been itching to see join the franchise and that's Keanu Reeves. The Matrix and John Wick star has been fan-cast in many roles, but he's often seen in fan art as Ghost Rider. Of course, Johnny Blaze was previously played by Nicolas Cage before the MCU and Robbie Reyes was portrayed by Gabriel Luna on Agents of SHIELD. Luna was supposed to get a Hulu spin-off, but it was scrapped. Whether or not we'll be seeing a version of Ghost Rider again, we can at least imagine Reeves in the role thanks to a new poster by Mizuri Instagram.

