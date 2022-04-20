Black Bear Film festival seeking poster submissions

David M. Jones, a visual effects artist who contributed to such landmark sci-fi films as Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Alien 3 and Starship Troopers, has died. He was 74.
Jones died April 8 of cancer at his Winnetka home in Los Angeles, his lifelong friend and ex-wife, Janice Gerson, announced.
Jones was employed at ILM, Universal Hartland and Boss Film Studios for most...
