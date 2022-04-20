Montana elementary school is asking for the return of stolen sign

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Irving Elementary School’s sign is missing, and the school is asking for it back, no questions asked.

Irving’s Principal Jennifer Westphal said the school first realized the sign was gone on Monday when a staff member took their daily lunch walk around the neighborhood.

“She returned and asked what happened to the sign. I didn’t go and look, I just assumed facilities must have taken it to fix it or something,” Westphal said.

After learning facilities didn’t have anything to do with the removal of the sign on Monday evening, Westphal and some staff members searched nearby on Tuesday to see if the large wooden sign had somehow blown away.

“It did not blow off in the wind. It looks like it was physically yanked off the post,” she said.

Westphal said the school’s resource officer filed a police report but unless someone comes forward with information or returns the sign, it’ll be hard to recover.

“It doesn’t have any monetary value. That’s why it’s so disappointing. We’re a neighborhood school and it’s saddened us that it’s gone. We’re thinking it’s some kind of dare or prank,” she said.

The sign, posted at the corner of 8th and Alderson streets, includes the phrase “International Education”, and is an important symbol of the school’s history, Westphal said.

The school’s attendance boundary area draws from MSU graduate students who traditionally lived in the university’s family and graduate housing. Many of the graduate students were international students, according to Westphal.

“For a long time we have been the elementary school with the most ethnic diversity. We get students from everywhere and we’ve been that way for as many years as we can remember,” she said.

It’s an identity the school has embraced, with an annual international day celebration in May that is going on its 34th year.

The students and staff have noticed the sign is missing, with many of the senior staff members feeling the loss particularly hard, Westphal said.

“With our international day coming up, one of the symbols of our school has been stolen,” she said.

The school is asking for the sign to be returned to the school and says they won’t ask any questions about what happened. Or if anyone sees the sign, they can either call the school or the police to report its location.

“We just want it back. We do not care about anyone being punished. We just want our beloved sign back,” Westphal said. “… Just put it back where you got it, no questions asked.”