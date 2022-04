MEDIAPOLIS — Finish. That was the theme of the night Thursday for the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville girls soccer team. The Nikes certainly did that. Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville, which had been shut out twice in its first four matches, found the back of the net early and often in an 8-0 SEI Superconference victory over a young Mediapolis squad at the Mediapolis Athletic Complex.

