Central girls track and field team battles elements, finishes third at Oelwein

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former track and cross country coach Ira Dunsworth led Davenport Central to 15 state championships and was a four-time Iowa Coach of the Year. "He was the ultimate mentor. There was not a person that he did not listen to or would not come talk to," Assumption Track and Field Coach Tim O'Neill said. "The relationships he had with coaches is one thing, but he really sought out certain kids and followed their careers. Not just while they were here and their prep years, but collegiately and even post collegiately. He was very well in tune with what was going on in track and field and all the kids in this area."

