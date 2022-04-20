I’ve been living in California for the last three years. Originally, I came out here for cliff jumping but I picked up surfing. I’ve just been kind of doing that now. There was a bridge next to my high school that everyone would jump [off of] after school. I started doing flips off of it. There is a huge community out here of cliff jumpers—people that push it to the extreme, so I came out here for that. But now I’ve transitioned more into surfing.

