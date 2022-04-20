ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Township, MI

Clay Fire Territory Assistant Chief to retire

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clay Fire Territory announced Dave Cherrone will retire as Assistant Chief – Fire Marshal effective Friday, May 6, 2022, following more than 50-years as a public servant committed to the health and safety of our community. Fire Marshal Cherrone will retire as the longest serving member of...

www.953mnc.com

