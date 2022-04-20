Clay Fire Territory Assistant Chief to retire

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.

RIALTO, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO