ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

College of Education and Human Development announces 2021–22 faculty, staff awards

umaine.edu
 1 day ago

The University of Maine College of Education and Human Development recently announced the recipients of its annual faculty and staff awards. This year’s honorees are:....

umaine.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Education Council announces winners of Excellence in Education awards, presented April 27

Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHSV

Bridgewater College students and faculty reflect on Madeleine Albright

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died Wednesday. Last fall, she visited Bridgewater College, leaving a lasting impression on students and faculty. “She was very impressive, no diplomats are supposed to be charismatic but I didn’t expect her to be as charismatic as she was....
BRIDGEWATER, VA
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Empowering All Emerging Artists With New Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
VISUAL ART
Black Enterprise

Code-Switching Expert Travels Across the Nation to Share His Groundbreaking Research Findings

Have you ever heard of the concept of code-switching? It is the practice of adjusting one’s style of speech, appearance, behavior and expression to a particular context or situation. It is something that we do naturally as human beings. However, for people of color, code-switching can become a burden — but it does not have to be that way, according to researcher and author George Paasewe, who will speak to college students and staff members at Green River College on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Kelly
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine College#University Of Maine
DOPE Quick Reads

Supporting Formerly Incarcerated Individuals: Simple Ways to Get Involved During April's 'Second Chance Month'

As mentioned in the White House proclamation on March 31, 2022, "Second Chance Month" is celebrated during April. It is meant to "reaffirm the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter society." In so many words, the celebration seeks to give opportunities to former inmates in the form of jobs, resources, training, and skills to support them in re-entering society following a period of incarceration.[i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy