The Broken Bow boys golf team finished 6th out of 12 teams at the McCook boys golf invitational on Tuesday. Broken Bow finished with a team total 384 which was one shot better than Gothenburg who was seventh and just five shots behind Cozad who was fifth. York was the team champion with a 333. Broken Bow was led by Nathan Reynolds who placed 15th with a 90. Carsten Fox placed 20th with a 94. Other Broken Bow scores included Austin Harvey-99, Zack Gaffney-101, JR Schaaf-123. Emanuel Jensen of York won the individual title with a low round of 81. Broken Bow is scheduled to play at the Gothenburg Invite on Thursday.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO