ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings’ Stanford commencement speech leaked

Stanford Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings M.S. ’88 was announced as one of two speakers for Stanford’s 131st Commencement in June. In an accidental leak on Hastings’ Twitter account, a screenshot containing excerpts of his speech was rendered visible to the public for several hours before the post...

stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netflix planning to introduce ads, CEO says

Netflix is planning to introduce ads, its chief executive has announced.The streaming giant is examine the option of adding advertising in the “next year or two”, boss Reed Hastings said during an earnings call.Those earnings showed that Netflix is rapidly losing subscribers for the first time in its history. Following the results, Netflix announced a range of possible changes, including a much bigger crackdown on people sharing accounts.One of those changes is likely to be the introduction of advertising. Mr Hastings said that advertising would allow for a “lower price”, though the company has also hiked the price of its...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Education
Stanford, CA
Education
Local
California Entertainment
City
Stanford, CA
Daily Mail

'Doomed' CNN+ is 'under review' after just 150,000 signed up: New bosses at Warner Bros Discovery 'fire network's CFO and halt all marketing spending for the struggling streaming service'

The struggling news streaming service CNN+ appears doomed as bosses at its newly formed parent company slash its marketing budget and consider rolling the infant service into HBO Max, according to a new report. CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed through a merger earlier this month, has slashed...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

If you're like most people, you have the shows you like and the shows you really, really like — or at least, that is what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is betting on with the launch of its new "Two Thumbs Up" feature. Since 2017, Netflix has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Commencement Speech#College#Netflix Co Founder
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Android Central

Netflix confirms a cheaper plan is in the cards, but there's a big caveat

Reed Hastings, Netflix's co-founder and co-CEO, is open to a lower-cost tier. The cheaper streaming plan will be geared toward "advertising-tolerant" customers. Netflix plans to explore the option in the next two years. While other major streaming services, such as HBO Max and Hulu, already have ad-supported tiers, Netflix has...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers, says it's planning a big password-sharing crackdown

The streamer's stock plunged 23% in after-market trading after it reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. Netflix also reported it lost 700,000 subscribers after suspending service in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of households sharing accounts” as a critical factor “creating revenue growth headwinds.” “This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the company wrote in its letter. “Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households.” Netflix added: “There’s a broad range of engagement when it comes to sharing households from high to occasional viewing. So while we won’t be able to monetize all of it right now, we believe it’s a large short- to mid-term opportunity.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans

Netflix is planning to roll out less expensive plans, supported by advertising. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings revealed the move on the company’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday, adding that the company will be examining what those plans will look like “over the next year or two.” Netflix COO Greg Peters said that advertising “is an exciting opportunity for us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWall Street Gives Up On Netflix as Its Favorite Stock: Now What?Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama Hit “Those who have followed Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Netflix | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2006, Lesley Stahl's interview with Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix, the online DVD rental service whose subscribers (at that time) paid a flat monthly fee to order DVDs over the Internet, which were then sent to them by regular mail.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy