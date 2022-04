ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into multiple cars last week. Officers said they responded to Julian Shoals Road at 10:00 a.m. on April 9 after people reported that five vehicles had been broken into earlier that morning. According to officers, two of the cars were damaged, and victims reported that they were missing items such as purses, wallets, credit/debit cards, cash, electronic items, and other personal belongings.

