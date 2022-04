This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, look no further than Riverside, California! There are many great restaurants in the area, but we've compiled a list of the 5 most popular ones. From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean cuisine. So what are you waiting for? Check them out today!

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO