Mark Wahlberg is putting his almost $90 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market and could turn out a huge profit. Check out photos of the sprawling estate here. Mark Wahlberg is leaving Beverly Hills as his massive mansion was just put on the market for a whopping $87.5 million. In photos you can see here, the Ted actor’s mega-mansion includes 12 bedrooms, 20 baths, and a separate guest house. The actor and producer first bought the property in 2009 for $8.25 million and spent years thereafter building and adding on to the home.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO