ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

41935 Switzerland Drive #37, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32202752)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated at the base of Snow Summit in the Escape condos. This well-maintained unit is turn-key. Light and bright downstairs with a wood-burning fireplace, beamed ceilings, and laminate flooring. Washer dryer hookups are located in the entry closet. Modern kitchen with dishwasher. Front deck with natural gas BBQ. Forced air heating....

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

A 200-Square-Foot 1984 Holiday Rambler Travel Trailer Is the Very Definition of ‘Texas Chic’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve been passionate about tiny homes and particularly vintage campers since I was in college where I had a Pinterest board full of old Shastas and canned ham trailers. While I could likely never live in such a small space full time, I adore them and prefer to vacation and escape to unique small spaces. I’m also very interested in real estate and love how financially accessible travel trailers could be as short term rentals. After looking for years, I saw a partially renovated 1984 Holiday Rambler travel trailer on Facebook Marketplace one day and knew it could make an amazing “game day” rental for Texas A&M University and other events. I had no experience renovating a camper and had only stayed in one once, but I’ve found I can figure most things out with enough Googling. The camper had already been gutted, sealed, and had the walls rebuilt, which spared me from the worst inevitable camper issue — leaks and water damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Big Bear, CA
Business
Big Bear, CA
Real Estate
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Big Bear Lake, CA
Real Estate
City
Big Bear, CA
Big Bear Lake, CA
Business
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California leads effort to let rivers roam, lower flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres (1,100 hectares)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

When and Where California Will See Spring Rain and Snow

More spring snow and rain are in the forecast Monday for parts of California after a dry winter. That's good news for a drought-stricken state that just saw one of its driest wet seasons on record during a third-straight dry year. Four weeks into spring, winter weather advisories will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Housing List#Washer#Crmls
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, look no further than Riverside, California! There are many great restaurants in the area, but we've compiled a list of the 5 most popular ones. From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean cuisine. So what are you waiting for? Check them out today!
RIVERSIDE, CA
Speedway Digest

Jeff Dyer, His Wife, and His Son Racing at 3 Different Tracks Saturday

When it comes to racing, one would be hard to argue that it is not a family activity for USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series driver Jeff Dyer. This Saturday, April 23rd, Dyer will be back in his bright yellow #39 for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. At the same time, his wife Christina will make her racing debut when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction at Perris Auto Speedway. If that is not enough, Dyer’s teenage son Seth will be racing 182 miles west of his dad and 62 miles north of Christina in a Speedway Sprint at John Aden’s Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville.
PERRIS, CA
KTLA

California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm

Winter storm warnings were set to start going into effect along California’s mountainous eastern spine Wednesday as a new cold front approached. The system is the latest in a series of spring storms that has followed a dry winter that left California deep in drought. Widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and periods of gusty winds […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy