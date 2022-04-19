NRA endorses Little, Wasden, Bedke in GOP primary

BOISE — The National Rifle Association has issued three endorsements in top Idaho GOP primary races, backing Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s reelection bids and endorsing House Speaker Scott Bedke in his run for lieutenant governor.

The endorsements from the national gun-rights group are a plum that’s widely sought by Republican candidates facing contested primary races. Idaho is one of just four states in which the NRA has issued an endorsement for governor thus far this year; the others are Texas, Ohio and Alabama.

“Gov. Little’s leadership in the fight to preserve our Second Amendment rights has earned the unwavering support of the National Rifle Association,” Jason Ouimet, chairman of the NRA Political Victory Fund, said in a Monday news release. “He has worked tirelessly to ensure that Idaho’s rich hunting heritage and sporting traditions are safeguarded for generations to come.”

He also announced that the group has awarded Little an A+ rating for the primary this year, and said, “We encourage all NRA members, gun owners, hunters and sportsmen to vote for Brad Little in the upcoming Republican primary election.”

Little faces an array of GOP challengers in the primary, including current Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; Eagle businessman Ed Humphreys; and Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, all of whom profess their support for gun rights on their campaign websites. Also on the GOP ballot for the primary are four lesser-known challengers.

McGeachin notes her A+ rating from the NRA when she ran for lieutenant governor; Bradshaw boasts that he’s a lifetime NRA member; and Humphreys vows that he will “not allow ANY infringement” of Second Amendment rights.

Little said of his endorsement, “With me, Idahoans have a governor who will always protect our Idaho way of life, and that includes my unwavering support for upholding our rights established in the Second Amendment. It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the NRA and their many members across Idaho.”

The NRA announced its endorsements of Wasden and Bedke on Tuesday.

“Idahoans have a long history of advocating for freedom and gun rights are at the core of what makes our state and its people special,” Wasden said in a Tuesday statement. “I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the NRA and vow to continue to fight for lawful gun owners to be able to continue to exercise their freedoms which are granted as part of our country’s foundation.”

NRA State Director Aoibheann Cline, in a letter to Wasden, cited his legal action in four NRA-backed gun rights cases, praised his “steadfast support and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues” as the state’s longest-serving attorney general, and announced both an “A” rating and the primary-election endorsement.

Wasden faces two challengers in the GOP primary, former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber.

Repeating a theme of Wasden’s campaign, David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor, said, “Lawrence Wasden is Idaho’s constitutional conservative attorney general, which is why the NRA backs him. The right to keep and bear arms is a core constitutional principle and we can count on Lawrence Wasden to defend the Constitution, no matter what.”

Bedke, who faces state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, in the GOP primary, was awarded an A+ rating from the NRA along with the primary election endorsement on Tuesday.

“Our forefathers established that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” Bedke said in response. “As a fourth generation Idaho rancher, that is the foundation of my belief on gun rights, and the reason for my strong voting record, as speaker, to protect those rights.”

The NRA called Bedke “a gentleman rancher and a statesman” who “has long demonstrated his steadfast devotion to protecting the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Idahoans.”