Penn State’s defensive line has been a fairly consistent unit over the years, and one where the ability to create playmakers has been demonstrated routinely. A year removed from sending Odafe Oweh off to the first round of the NFL draft, the eyes are on Arnold Ebiketie to see if he can sneak into the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Meanwhile, in State College, PJ Mustipher is coming back for one more season with Penn State with the hopes of becoming another early-round draft pick. But before that, he needs to continue rehabbing from a knee injury that...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO