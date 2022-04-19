ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Bulldogs fall to UMass Lowell on Tuesday

bryantbulldogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD, R.I. – UMass Lowell scored 20 runs in the first two innings on its way to a 29-13 victory over the Bryant University baseball team on Tuesday. Bryant is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Northeastern. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. Matt Woods...

www.bryantbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Hammond, Castagliuolo help Stonington to win

STONINGTON — Wynn Hammond struck out nine and Matt Castagliuolo hit a bases-loaded triple as Stonington High beat Windham, 11-1, in an ECC Division III baseball game Tuesday. The game ended after five innings via the mercy rule. Hammond allowed just one hit in the first inning and walked...
STONINGTON, CT
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, April 21

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Vikings (7-0, 5-0 SCC) got singles wins from No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Saige Galhardo (6-2, 6-0). Wareham’s first doubles team of Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers won 6-0, 6-1 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 2. “It was a dominating performance by Saige Galhardo at second singles and a very competitive and well played match by Giuliana L’Homme at third singles,” said head coach Geoff Sweet, adding that Bindas, Brodley, Powers, Sciaraffa and Gakidis remain undefeated on the season.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
City
Smithfield, RI
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lowell, MA
Sports
Smithfield, RI
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy