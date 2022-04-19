Bulldogs fall to UMass Lowell on Tuesday

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Vikings (7-0, 5-0 SCC) got singles wins from No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Saige Galhardo (6-2, 6-0). Wareham’s first doubles team of Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers won 6-0, 6-1 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 2. “It was a dominating performance by Saige Galhardo at second singles and a very competitive and well played match by Giuliana L’Homme at third singles,” said head coach Geoff Sweet, adding that Bindas, Brodley, Powers, Sciaraffa and Gakidis remain undefeated on the season.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO