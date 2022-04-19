Bulldogs fall to UMass Lowell on Tuesday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – UMass Lowell scored 20 runs in the first two innings on its way to a 29-13 victory over the Bryant University baseball team on Tuesday. Bryant is back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Northeastern. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. Matt Woods...
LYNN — The North Shore Navigators have added three graduates of local Catholic Conference schools to their roster for the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) season. Colby infielder
The post St. John’s Prep alums joining North Shore Navigators this summer appeared first on Itemlive.
STONINGTON — Wynn Hammond struck out nine and Matt Castagliuolo hit a bases-loaded triple as Stonington High beat Windham, 11-1, in an ECC Division III baseball game Tuesday. The game ended after five innings via the mercy rule. Hammond allowed just one hit in the first inning and walked...
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Vikings (7-0, 5-0 SCC) got singles wins from No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Saige Galhardo (6-2, 6-0). Wareham’s first doubles team of Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers won 6-0, 6-1 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 6-2, 6-0 winners at No. 2. “It was a dominating performance by Saige Galhardo at second singles and a very competitive and well played match by Giuliana L’Homme at third singles,” said head coach Geoff Sweet, adding that Bindas, Brodley, Powers, Sciaraffa and Gakidis remain undefeated on the season.
The Chowda Cup high school boys lacrosse tournament finals are set.
Marshfield survived an overtime battle against Westwood, 11-10, while Scituate held off Hanover, 9-8, for the second time this season. Scituate and Marshfield will meet in the tournament finals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Scituate High.
In the Rams win, Ethan Grindle...
The Lynn Jets lacrosse team battled through a back-and-forth game Tuesday morning at Manning Field, eventually coming away with a 6-5 victory over Malden in a Greater Boston League bout.
The post School Sports Roundup: Lynn Jets lacrosse pulls out close win over Malden appeared first on Itemlive.
Comments / 0