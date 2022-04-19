Tractor-Trailer Plunges Off 118 Near Simi Valley

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An overnight tractor-trailer fire leaves part of I-77 southbound closed. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a call for a tractor-trailer fire came in just after midnight on Friday, March 25, 2022, at mile marker 29.5 on I-77 southbound. Dispatchers said the fire is believed to have been started due to […]
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound saw some traffic delays while crews worked to clean up a tractor-trailer that overturned. The tractor-trailer rollover happened Thursday morning around 7:00 near mile marker 179.8. The lane restrictions were near mile marker 180 and were acive for just over three hours. The lane has since reopened. […]
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on I-95 in Hopkinton on Saturday morning. State police said at 1:38 a.m. troopers responded to I-95 South between Exit 3 and Exit 2. Hope Valley Rescue determined the pedestrian was dead on the scene. […]
Crews worked Tuesday to remove a big rig that crashed through a guardrail before rolling down a hillside on the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley.According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling on the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway when it crashed through the guardrail west of Rocky Peak just after midnight. The truck then rolled down the hillside approximately 200 feet. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, CHP was working to remove the vehicle. They estimated it would be fully removed by 9 p.m.The two right lanes of the freeway were closed while efforts to recover the semi continued. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and to expect delays. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
A multi-vehicle collision on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark left multiple people injured Thursday evening. With Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen at a complete stop in both directions on the roadway as law enforcement surveyed the scene and crews attempted to clean up debris.According to the incident report, a baby was said to be among those injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
A property developer died over the Easter weekend when he climbed into a hammock and was hit but the brick pillar it had been attached to. James Douglas, 28, was killed shortly after getting into the hammock, which was in his garden at his family home in Tunstall Village Green in Sunderland.
A Hollywood Hills man says he was home watching TV Sunday night when four or five people broke in and began rummaging through his belongings. The victim said his dog barked around 11:15 p.m. but he initially believed there was just a racoon or wild animal walking across the roof of his home in the […]
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
A 29-year-old graduate student died in an off-roading accident last week while working on a film project near the California and Arizona border. According to the KCBS, Chapman University cinematography student Peng Wang was killed after he was partially ejected when an off-roading vehicle overturned at a sand dunes recreational area on Friday.
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
REDINGS MILL, Mo. — Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday reports of a structure fire at 6645 Castle Heights Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Mutual aid was requested of Joplin Fire and Duenweg Fire. Everyone and pets were reported to be out of the structure. USE TWO FINGERS...
SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk said no one was hurt after a tractor-trailer overturned on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the entrance ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass off of northbound Carolina Road at around 4 p.m. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to...
PHOENIX – At least three people were killed in a head-on collision during a police chase Thursday morning on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, authorities said. An SUV being pursued by a state trooper on westbound I-10 near Picacho Peak crossed the dirt median and crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
Traffic on southbound Interstate 95 is resuming it’s normal pace after authorities cleared the wreckage from a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire near Stafford, Virginia, around midmorning Wednesday. All lanes on I-95 southbound near exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) are now OPEN and the detour has been lifted following...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash in Scranton caused quite the headache. The big rig hit multiple poles, knocking down traffic lights and road signs. Police had to direct traffic while crews worked to clean up the wreckage. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
A man who was reported missing in Ventura County was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered that he was the suspect in a homicide
The post Missing person in Ventura County found to be suspect in homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0