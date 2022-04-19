Austin Airport And CapMetro Ends Mask Mandate

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When it comes to saving money on rental cars, there’s no shortage of advice. Some suggest skipping mainstream companies and using a car rental alternative, like a peer-to-peer car-sharing service. Others promote package deals through online travel agencies like Expedia. And then there’s this advice: Rent through a rental car company’s downtown location, rather than at the airport.
Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
(WJAR) — After a federal judge strikes down the federal mask mandate, some airlines are now leaving it up to passengers to decide. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Monday that it would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate. That prompted some airlines to leave the choice up...
A HUGE new guaranteed income program is offering $6,000 over the next year -- and applications are opening in just days. A new Chicago universal basic income pilot program will pay out $500 a month for a full year to help some struggling low-income residents in the city. As many...
As masks come off indoors today and domestic travelers are freely able to come to Hawaii, some pandemic directives will still linger at state airports, public schools and other venues that choose to keep the masking rules. At 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state’s indoor mask requirement expired, along with rules...
(KITV4) - Starting in June, Southwest Airlines will commence additional flight services, including new flight routes to and around the Hawaiian Islands. Recently commemorating three years of serving the Hawaiian Islands, Southwest will offer inter-island service at more times of day to existing routes. New, once daily service nonstop between Kahului, Maui and Lihue, Kauai begins June 5 through November 5.
Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and...
Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
