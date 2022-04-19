ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Airport And CapMetro Ends Mask Mandate

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are no longer required in the Austin airport or on the bus. The...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Is It Cheaper to Rent a Car at the Airport?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When it comes to saving money on rental cars, there’s no shortage of advice. Some suggest skipping mainstream companies and using a car rental alternative, like a peer-to-peer car-sharing service. Others promote package deals through online travel agencies like Expedia. And then there’s this advice: Rent through a rental car company’s downtown location, rather than at the airport.
CARS
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Airport#Public Transportation#Struck Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Maui News

Mask mandate, domestic travel vaccination rules end

As masks come off indoors today and domestic travelers are freely able to come to Hawaii, some pandemic directives will still linger at state airports, public schools and other venues that choose to keep the masking rules. At 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state’s indoor mask requirement expired, along with rules...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Southwest Airlines to expand flights to Maui and Kauai in 'Hawaii With Heart' summer and fall launch

(KITV4) - Starting in June, Southwest Airlines will commence additional flight services, including new flight routes to and around the Hawaiian Islands. Recently commemorating three years of serving the Hawaiian Islands, Southwest will offer inter-island service at more times of day to existing routes. New, once daily service nonstop between Kahului, Maui and Lihue, Kauai begins June 5 through November 5.
HAWAII STATE
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyNorthwest

Alaska Airlines cancels at least 71 Sea-Tac flights as pilots picket over ‘work rules frozen in time’

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 8

NCTD scraps mask mandate aboard transit vehicles and in stations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Other forms of transportation are following suit and making masks optional, Lyft and Uber dropped their mask requirement for riders on Tuesday. While masks are no longer mandatory on most airlines or at airports, the Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday was mulling its requirement for passengers on buses and rail lines to don face coverings pending further guidance from federal authorities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy