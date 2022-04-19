Austin Airport And CapMetro Ends Mask Mandate

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.

19 DAYS AGO