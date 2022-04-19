ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

City of College Park to grow compost program with curbside collection service

By Grace Yarrow
 3 days ago

The City of College Park is looking to introduce a compost pickup service for residents in an effort to divert food scraps from the landfill. Members of the College Park City Council discussed the new program during a work session Tuesday night, following a presentation from Robert Marsili, director of the...

Pyramid

Orem no longer collects green waste at resident’s curbside

Orem residents may not have noticed, but as of March, Waste Management is no longer picking up green waste from the curbside. During the March 8 city council work session, Blake Leonelli from Waste Management gave a presentation on why the green waste is no longer being collected — and its benefits to the city.
OREM, UT
The Saginaw News

‘The services that they are providing to our city are valuable,’ says Bay City commissioner on nonprofit relief program

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is planning to assist local nonprofit organizations with a portion of its $31,076,578 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The Bay City Commission approved a resolution on Monday, March 21 that allocated $500,000 of its ARPA funding to create a grant program to assist struggling non-profit organizations in the city.
BAY CITY, MI
Hudson Reporter

West New York ready to launch compost program

West New York is getting ready to launch its compost program in April. Community members came out to speak in support of the town’s efforts at its March 23 meeting. Hailey Benson, a North Bergen resident and member of NB Earth Talks, previously asked the town to implement a community garden and compost bins at its January board meeting, when plans for park upgrades were unveiled. While there was a plan for a community garden already at Miller Park, there was nothing planned relating to compost.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
The DC Line

Advocates frustrated that DCHA is requiring a photo ID for housing voucher applications after all

Local housing advocates thought they had prevailed in their long-standing push to allow people seeking housing vouchers to self-certify their eligibility, but they’re crying foul after the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) distributed guidance that contradicts a key element of the regulations approved by the agency’s Board of Commissioners in February at the prodding of the DC Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

MD Receives $6.9M To Create Affordable Housing For Residents With Disabilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state has received $6.9 million in federal grant funding to create more affordable housing for residents with disabilities, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Thursday. Maryland is one of 16 states to receive Section 811 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant, which helps finance and subsidize rental housing that “allows persons with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” according to the federal agency’s website. HUD awarded $54.7 million nationwide, the state housing department said. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said it plans to award the funds to current and future Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties run by private sector and nonprofit entities. “Our work with the Department of Housing and Community Development is a critical component of ensuring Marylanders with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness or are in institutional settings have access to full community inclusion,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This funding will allow us to move more Marylanders from waiting lists into homes.” Residents can search for affordable housing with accessibility features and other amenities through MDHousingSearch.org.
MARYLAND STATE

