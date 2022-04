VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Before Ryan Zimmerman was a college star at Virginia or became Mr. National, he suited up as a shortstop for Floyd Kellam High School. "You could tell when Ryan was in high school that he was going to be good at baseball, this good at baseball," Knights' head coach St. Clair Jones recalled. "You could tell, just size, just his attitude, his work ethic... it doesn't surprise me that he's been able to reach this level of baseball."

