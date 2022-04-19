ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Director of Evaluation, Public Health Management Corporation

phennd.org
 3 days ago

The Research & Evaluation Group at Public Health Management Corporation (R&E Group) is seeking a full-time Director of Evaluation to join its team. This is a new position that will have primary responsibility for leading a large portfolio of projects that encompass public health, addictions, family strengthening, and education. The Director...

phennd.org

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Information key to healthcare workers' vaccine acceptance: 6 findings

Most healthcare workers are accepting of COVID-19 vaccines, citing educational information as most helpful for them when making a decision on whether to receive them, according to research published in March in Vaccine. The research — led by the University of Minnesota Medical School, National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Management#Encompass Health#Public Health#Health Equity#R E Group#Phmc
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
News 4 Buffalo

Managing mental health in the workplace

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic is putting a bright spotlight on the problem of mental health issues in the workplace. Mental health and stress these past two years have combined in many instances to negatively impact the workplace setting. Experts say burnout and depression lead to unhappy and unproductive work settings. A renowned health […]
MENTAL HEALTH
CNET

How the Lack of COVID Funding is Impacting Health Care

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Americans without health insurance may have started to feel the impacts of dwindling COVID-19 funding as federal officials and experts in health care alike continue the call for replenished pandemic resources. Congress has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Creates Mental Health Evaluation Team

Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs has created an evaluation team to expand suicide prevention efforts in the veteran community. They are calling it the “Veterans Mental Health Evaluation Team.” The group says their goal is to work with their partners to reach veterans experiencing mental health issues in the community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
thebossmagazine.com

Construction Project Management: A Guide

As a construction project manager, a huge amount rests on your shoulders. Modern-day construction projects can be extremely complex, and with so much to consider and look after, you need to ensure that you have the right people and systems in place to manage your project successfully. Streamlining your workflow and working with the best contractors you can find is critical in getting the best results from any project you work o, big or small. With the right approach to construction project management, you can ensure that you reach your millstones on time, stay within budget and deliver what your client wants.
CONSTRUCTION
Lookout Santa Cruz

Program Assistant

COMPENSATION: 20 hours per week at $17 - $20 per hour. BENEFITS: Medical stipend available as needed and negotiable. Paid time-off/flex holidays available. OFFICE LOCATIONS: Pajaro, Watsonville and Live Oak (Remote work accessibility/flexibility available) OUR VISION & MISSION: We envision relationships based on mutual respect and dignity leading to healthier,...
JOBS
Nature.com

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable to certain consequences of the pandemic. Research suggests a protective role of social support in health and wellness promotion, yet little is known about the disparities in specific social support sources (i.e., family, friends, and a significant other) between marginalised populations and their counterparts. Also unclear is the role of intersections of these marginalised identities in social support structures affected by the pandemic. Hence, it is crucial to capture and characterise such differences and intersectionality in order to address social inequalities in a time of global crisis. To that end, we surveyed U.S. adults across 45 states to examine their social support from family, friends, and a significant other. Results revealed the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on social support among racial/ethnic and sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. Additionally, we found that White individuals with a marginalised identity received less social support than their White counterparts but received a similar level of social support when compared with racial/ethnic minorities without additional marginalised identities. This article seeks to elucidate the social support disparities associated with disproportionately increased social isolation for marginalised populations due to socioeconomic disadvantages. Specific recommendations are provided for addressing issues around social disparities and inequalities. With the experience and awareness attained working with marginalised populations, mental health professionals, public health officials, and community stakeholders should be poised to attend to social capital inequalities for diversity, equity, and inclusion now and in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy