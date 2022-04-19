ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Executive Director, Montco Anti-Hunger Network

phennd.org
 3 days ago

The MontCo Anti-Hunger Network (MAHN) founded in 2014 as an advisory board to provide resources to food pantries supporting the emergency food system of Montgomery County, PA and in 2021 received a 501c3 designation. In...

phennd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Charity Works: Foot Locker Foundation Awards $560,000 in Scholarships + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 19, 2022: Foot Locker Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded $560,000 worth of scholarships to a group of 20 high school seniors across the U.S. as well as 30 Foot Locker employees. The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of “Foot Locker Scholar Athletes,” will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy