PA STEM Coalition Meeting: Black Educator Teacher Pipeline Panelist Discussion – Apr 21

 3 days ago

Our upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM, will include an update from PDE with Dr. Demetrius Roberts, and the statewide efforts and strategies of the Black Educator Teacher Pipeline. The panelist discussion will be led by LaTrenda Leonard...

AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
Pennsylvania Society
biospace.com

Elsevier Survey: Research Cooperation During COVID-19 Improved while Funding Lags

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased collaboration in the research community while concerns about funding for overall research projects persist, according to a newly released survey by Elsevier. In a follow-up to Elsevier’s 2019 Research Futures report, 63% of researchers say they have increased collaboration during the pandemic which includes...
SCIENCE
CBS Philly

Citizens Bank Park Hosts Job Fair For 75 Companies Searching For Qualified Workers: ‘There Is A War For Talent’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the economy recovers from the pandemic, companies are struggling to find workers to fill jobs, and many employers say they’re having to step up their game to attract top talent. With the economy growing fast as it reopens from the pandemic, employers are scrambling to hire. Now job seekers have the upper hand. “I’m looking for another job close to me that I’m able to go to work by bus,” said Abu Bakar. On Thursday, 75 companies from nine different industries from health care to retail looked for qualified candidates at a job fair at Citizens Bank Park, some offering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Study Connects Dots Between Philadelphia Gun Violence, COVID Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connecting the dots between Philadelphia’s gun violence and the pandemic. Brand new information could help us better understand the crisis. A Temple University research team has examined the people and the places impacted by gun violence during the pandemic. CBS3 spoke to one of the doctors involved. Here’s what they found. “More women and children were shot than before the start of the pandemic. There were also a greater number of shooting incidents in which four or more people were shot, and overall, our city has seen almost double the number of people shot since the pandemic started,” Dr. Iman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Grantmakers for Girls of Color’s Black Girl Freedom Fund Invests Over $4M in 68 Organizations Focused on Black Girls’ Leadership

Black Girl Freedom Fund, an initiative of Grantmakers for Girls of Color, announced its second round of grants totaling over $4 million to 68 organizations throughout the U.S. and territories whose work promotes and expands the leadership and organizing power of Black girls, femmes, and gender-expansive youth. “An investment in...
CHARITIES
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Exploring the job support needs of people with disabilities

Employment can bring positive outcomes for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but new analysis says more long-term support is needed to help individuals reach their full potential. Researchers from Flinders University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences interviewed nine people with ASD about their experiences from obtaining and keeping...
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Mike Magee Leaving Chiefs to Be New Minerva University President

See previous 74 Interviews: Daryl Scott on “grievance history”; Andrew Rotherham on the Virginia governor’s race and researcher Gloria Ladson-Billings on culturally relevant teaching. The full archive is here. The chief is making a change.  After seven years as founding CEO of the K-12 education leadership organization Chiefs for Change, Mike Magee will step down […]
COLLEGES
lootpress.com

Classroom failures

For once, let’s blame students for classroom failures. Failure in the classroom is often tied to a lack of funding, poor teachers, or some other academic ills. Here’s a different thought, however: Maybe it’s the failed work ethic of today’s kids that leads to failures in our public schools.
EDUCATION

