I tell you what, I just keep learning more and more interesting things about Wesselman Wood's and their properties here in Evansville. Not long ago I wrote an article about an expansion to their Nature Playscape - that's when I learned that the playscape at the Wesselman Woods Nature preserve is one of the largest in the country, and it's getting bigger. So cool! And now, as I'm writing this article about an upcoming Earth Day event hosted by Wesselman Woods, I learned an amazing fact about another hidden gem in Evansville - the Howell Wetlands.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO