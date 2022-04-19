ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Webinar: NIH Social, Behavioral and Economic Health Impacts of COVID-19 – Apr 27&28

phennd.org
 3 days ago

Are you interested in learning about the social, behavioral, and economic health impacts of COVID-19? Join our webinar, April 27th and 28th!. What: NIH Social, Behavioral and Economic Health Impacts of COVID-19 (Virtual Event) When:...

phennd.org

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

True and false claims: Online behaviors behind COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Vaccine uptake constitutes a key barometer as governments lead communities out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facts and fake news have apparently influenced vaccination willingness. But how valid is this proposition?. Jiebo Luo, a professor with the Department of Computer Science, University of Rochester, has led a study to examine the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Disparities and intersectionality in social support networks: addressing social inequalities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social injustice and inequalities to the forefront of global public health. Members of marginalised communities, such as racial/ethnic and sexual minorities, and persons with disabilities, have been shown to be more vulnerable to certain consequences of the pandemic. Research suggests a protective role of social support in health and wellness promotion, yet little is known about the disparities in specific social support sources (i.e., family, friends, and a significant other) between marginalised populations and their counterparts. Also unclear is the role of intersections of these marginalised identities in social support structures affected by the pandemic. Hence, it is crucial to capture and characterise such differences and intersectionality in order to address social inequalities in a time of global crisis. To that end, we surveyed U.S. adults across 45 states to examine their social support from family, friends, and a significant other. Results revealed the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on social support among racial/ethnic and sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. Additionally, we found that White individuals with a marginalised identity received less social support than their White counterparts but received a similar level of social support when compared with racial/ethnic minorities without additional marginalised identities. This article seeks to elucidate the social support disparities associated with disproportionately increased social isolation for marginalised populations due to socioeconomic disadvantages. Specific recommendations are provided for addressing issues around social disparities and inequalities. With the experience and awareness attained working with marginalised populations, mental health professionals, public health officials, and community stakeholders should be poised to attend to social capital inequalities for diversity, equity, and inclusion now and in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis American

The Impact of COVID-19 on HBCUs, Black students

While the world has been focused on the growing numbers of COVID-19 causalities, the media has somewhat ignored the long-term educational and economic impacts of the pandemic – especially for Black students. Although there has been some attention given to the disparities between Black Americans and other groups contracting...
MedicalXpress

Ethical communication for medical research in the age of information

Since its inception, the Internet has fundamentally changed all parts of human society for both good and ill, and medical research is no exception. The fast pace of change enabled by digital technologies means that ethical guidelines may not address all the issues that arise in modern research. To help solve this problem, researchers from Osaka University performed an ethical analysis based on the eight ethical principles for clinical research and they proposed an ethical framework and practical guidance for communicating with research participants through the Internet.
HEALTH
