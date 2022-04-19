ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Curriculum-to-Career Innovations Institute – May 6

 3 days ago

The influences of globalization, racial inequities, and economic reshuffling have prompted new opportunities for institutions of higher education to reassert their roles as essential conduits for meaningful career preparedness. Co-directed by the American...

New Jersey Stage

OCC’s Cybersecurity Seminar Series: Cybersecurity Curriculum Career Paths with Professor Jonathan Weiss

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Individuals interested in careers in the field of cybersecurity are invited to join Ocean County College Professor Jonathan Weiss on April 1 at 1:00pm for a virtual presentation: OCC’s Cybersecurity Curriculum Career Paths. The event is the latest installment of the college’s monthly Cybersecurity Seminar Series.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

It’s time to embrace tech’s abundant, less sexy playground: Practical innovation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech world is running out of buzzwords to describe the various disruptions happening in fields from finance and healthcare to rocket science. Existing innovations, such as cryptocurrency and virtual reality, are getting shiny new names, like “Web3” and “metaverse.”
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

How Customer Empathy Can Inspire Innovation

Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Can Gamification Help Teach Personal Finance?

Each month, a new survey seems to come out showing just how woefully unaware most Americans are when it comes to both personal finance and the stock market — most recently, 8 out of 10 adult respondents drew a blank when asked to explain what a bond is while seven in 10 faltered with the definition of a hedge fund despite confidently saying that they knew it in high numbers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PTC and ITC Infotech to Expand 20-Year Alliance, Accelerate Customer Value Realization from Digital Transformation, SaaS

Companies to Combine PLM Experts in New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BOSTON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and ITC Infotech today announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit of ITC Infotech, called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies. Together, the two companies will work together to deliver 'in-flight' Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Live Bash raises $21M, plans to revolutionize performance industry with blockchain tech

Professional and amateur artists -- be they musicians, magicians, or motivational speakers -- are yearning to perform after waiting years for COVID-19 mandates to lift. However, many are limited by the cost. Entertainment technology startup Live Bash announced today that it's creating an affordable entertainment "ecosystem" to help artists get back in the spotlight.
CHICAGO, IL
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nu Skin Releases its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report

The beauty and wellness company continues to make strides with sustainability efforts and help millions of people in need. PROVO, Utah, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in beauty and wellness, today released its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report outlines the progress on the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, including its sustainability commitments and global giving efforts. The company released the report to coincide with Earth Day, which celebrates environmental protection and global betterment.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Prezent.ai secures $20M to gamify deck presentations

Convinced he had something novel to contribute, Rajat Mishra in 2021 co-founded Prezent.ai, a presentation creation tool that today closed a $20 million Series A round led by Greycroft at a valuation “north of” $100 million. In addition to hosting templates for companies to build branded presentations, Prezent.ai offers gamified learning courses to help employees improve their presenting skills.
COMPUTERS
WWD

Pablo Isla Becomes Chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Having left Inditex Group last month, Pablo Isla is moving on and will become chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board. IE is a private university with campuses in Madrid, and across Spain, and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctorate and executive education programs in business, global and public affairs, technology, architecture and design, and law.More from WWDInside the Revolve Festival at CoachellaGetting Ready at Revolve Coachella with Peyton ListMen's Fall 2022 Fashion Trend: Remixed Knitwear Isla — who as chief executive officer and executive chairman helped to steer Zara’s parent Inditex through a phase...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

