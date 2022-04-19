ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Who are you most excited to see perform at this year’s Coachella?

The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chaney Jones Congratulates Kanye West on His Grammy Wins: 'So Proud'

Chaney Jones is celebrating Kanye West's success at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda. On Sunday night, West won for melodic rap performance and best rap song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumored model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter accomplishment on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Among the VIPs at Revolve Festival During Coachella’s First Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Marketing dollars at Revolve go into harnessing the power of social media, hosting dazzling productions, tapping influencers to drive sales, and mounting the Revolve Festival, which has become a key event for the retailer in recent years. That is, until the pandemic hit. But with Coachella’s return after a three-year break, Revolve Festival was also back this past weekend.More from WWD"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable Moments “We had to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Michael Mente, co-chief executive of Revolve, on Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Pusha-T Collab With Kanye West Is ‘Last Song’ Fans Will Hear Him on With Ye

With Pusha-T’s new album It’s Almost Dry now confirmed for a Friday release, fans have been taking a closer look at the speculation surrounding the final tracklist. While an official tracklist directly from Push hasn’t yet arrived, fans have already been made aware of a song featuring both Kid Cudi and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. On Tuesday, Cudi addressed the track in question, revealing it was actually completed “a year ago” and will stand as the “last song” fans will ever hear featuring both Kids See Ghosts collaborators.
MUSIC
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC
shefinds

Fans Think They Caught Kendall Jenner Photoshopping Her Coachella Post: ‘She Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself’

As you probably already know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are longtime users of PhotoShop, filters and other editing methods to create their Instagram posts for their millions of followers. Fans are now taking a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s latest IG post from over the first Coachella weekend (that she since deleted) and claiming that the model, 26, heavily manipulated an image of her, Hailey Bieber, 25 and Justine Skye, 25, at the music festival.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Harry Styles’ Coachella crowd reportedly surpassed 100,000 people

Harry Styles drew a huge audience during his headline performance at Coachella 2022 last weekend. Sources have now told Variety that at least 100,000 fans gathered at the California festival’s main stage to watch the singer top the bill on Friday night (April 15). With an official total capacity of 125,000, this year’s Coachella was listed as sold out.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Resurfaces For Date Night With Chaney Jones After ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Kanye West and Chaney Jones had a lovely date night along with some pals on Thursday April 14. The pair were getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu, and they were also seen with model Shannade Clermont in one of the first public sightings after the 44-year-old rapper’s controversial public call outs against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye and Chaney, 24, were both in low-key black outfits for the dinner date.
MALIBU, CA

