ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper proclaims National Volunteer Week

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 1 day ago

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper has declared April 17 – 23, 2022 as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to celebrate the important work volunteers do across the state and encourage more North Carolinians to volunteer. There are many opportunities for people to mark the week. “When...

www.elkintribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper encourages employers to apply for HIRE Vets medallion program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs...
POLITICS
The Oakland Press

Gov. Whitmer Proclaims March 25 Medal of Honor Day

The U.S. Medal of Honor is awarded, not won, for military valor in action. Fewer than 4,000 Americans, including 110 from Michigan, have earned such honors, the highest given in the U.S. Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 25 Medal of Honor Day, recognizing the sacrifice and heroism by Medal of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Times-Republican

Celebrate National Ag Week

National Ag Week is March 20-26. As a corn and soybean farmer in Marshall County, I’m proud to celebrate that the crops I grow here in our community can be found across the world in the form of animal feed, fuel, food products and more. But it’s more than that.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Buys goes from pageant queen to the volunteer scene

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Anne Elizabeth Buys, who volunteers with the Miss Mississippi Organization. The Miss Mississippi Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, a competition that not only showcases each candidate’s talents but also their leadership skills, communication skills and their intelligence. Buys is a native of Vicksburg and is a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Broadcasting. She is currently a Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg. Her faith is the number one thing in her life as she actively serves in her church on the worship team at her church and as a youth leader. She enjoys serving her community and being involved in philanthropic work and helping to enrich the lives of those around her.
VICKSBURG, MS
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of March 28

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Prepare a Meal at Aspirus’ Family House. The Aspirus Family House is looking for volunteers to make meals/soups during the week every day but Wednesday night. The volunteers are asked to bring the ingredients and make the meal at the House. This has been a big hit for families to grab a warm meal after visiting loved ones in the hospital. If you have questions or wish to sign up, contact the Family House at ahf@aspirus.org or 715-847-2548.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill amending Pennsylvania Election Code back to House for third consideration Monday

A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Volunteer Week#Volunteers#Community Service#Raleigh#North Carolinians
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Elkin Tribune

Q&A with Yadkin Commissioner candidates

Incumbent Yadkin County Commissioners Kevin Austin, Gilbert Hemric and Frank Zachary will face two challengers, Cliff Collins and Rodney Gordon, in the 2022 Republican primary next month. Each of the five candidates have responded to a brief Q&A on why they are running to serve the county on its board.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Challengers in Wilkes School Board race

Wilkes County incumbent school board members Randall “Rudy” Holbrook and Sharron Nichols Huffman are facing several challengers in the upcoming election. The May 17 primary will serve as the election for the Wilkes County Board of Education, a non-partisan race, and those elected will take office in June, ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Elkin Tribune

Surry Honors Chorus returns

Music heals us. It’s scientifically proven. It’s played in every situation from sporting events to celebrations and ceremonies. When COVID-19 changed our world and made us stop, people found ways to create music in spite of the difficult separation and shut downs. Unfortunately, the long standing tradition of Surry County Honors Chorus, held so dear by the students and teachers of Elkin City, Mount Airy City, and Surry County Schools was put on hold for two years. As schools began seeing the light at the end of this very long COVID tunnel, it was decided that the music, so longed for, would begin again. Teachers in the three systems hoped that the clinicians hired for 2020 would still be available. Libby Brown, retired from over 30 years of teaching choral music in Yadkin County Schools, a North Carolina Music Educators Association board member, and music performance adjudication coordinator quickly said “yes” to leading the middle school students in the clinic. Dr. Daniel Huff, retired from 32 years in the music department at UNC-Chapel Hill, was more than agreeable to lead the high school clinic as well.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
yr.media

Air Force Aims to Relocate Members Affected by Anti-Trans Laws

Transgender service members and of the United States Air Force will get relocation assistance from the department amid the multitude of anti-trans legislation that blankets the nation, including Mississippi and Texas. Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones said the overall welfare of Air Force personnel and their...
TEXAS STATE
Source New Mexico

Interior Department announces funding for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy