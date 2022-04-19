Gov. Cooper proclaims National Volunteer Week

Music heals us. It’s scientifically proven. It’s played in every situation from sporting events to celebrations and ceremonies. When COVID-19 changed our world and made us stop, people found ways to create music in spite of the difficult separation and shut downs. Unfortunately, the long standing tradition of Surry County Honors Chorus, held so dear by the students and teachers of Elkin City, Mount Airy City, and Surry County Schools was put on hold for two years. As schools began seeing the light at the end of this very long COVID tunnel, it was decided that the music, so longed for, would begin again. Teachers in the three systems hoped that the clinicians hired for 2020 would still be available. Libby Brown, retired from over 30 years of teaching choral music in Yadkin County Schools, a North Carolina Music Educators Association board member, and music performance adjudication coordinator quickly said “yes” to leading the middle school students in the clinic. Dr. Daniel Huff, retired from 32 years in the music department at UNC-Chapel Hill, was more than agreeable to lead the high school clinic as well.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO