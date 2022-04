Mike Bell was unhappy when the 2021 NCAA Tournament field was revealed, and his Pitt baseball team was not among the chosen 64. Who could blame him? Pitt won 17 games against the top 50 of the RPI and was 18-12 against teams in the NCAA field. The Panthers were expecting to make their first postseason appearance in 26 years.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO