Montclair outscored Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in each of the first two quarters and held off Ridgewood’s rally for a 7-6 win on Thursday in Montclair. Montclair’s lead was 3-1 after a quarter and 5-2 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, the margin was still three goals, at 7-4, and though Ridgewood shut out Montclair in that final period, the rally ended one goal short.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO