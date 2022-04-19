Elsie V. Barrett

Michael Meddock, 61, of Clarendon, PA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA. Friends will be received at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home Inc, 1003 Penna Ave E. Warren, PA, from 10 to 11am on Friday, April 22, 2022, at which time a funeral service will be held.
Susan E. Overbeck, 77, of Warren, PA, and formerly of Jamestown, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Watson Memorial Home in Warren, PA. The Peterson-Blick Funeral Home Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published when available.
Douglas Edward Phanco was born April 16, 1945, in Erie, Pa., the fifth of seven children to Edwin and Alice Bogert Phanco. He passed away Sept. 17, 2021, with his family by his side. He loved music and sang and danced at many high school events. Another interest of his...
Deborah L. Hunt, age 68, formerly of Warren, PA passed away on April 14, 2022 in Sumter, SC. She was under the care of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospice in Sumter, SC, when she passed away. She was born to the late Norma (Carlson) Maine and Richard Hunt (Grace) of Warren,...
GIRL (March 22, 2022) Anna M. and Scott D. Anderson, Warren. GIRL (March 24, 2022) Hana and Jesse Milliman, Russell. BOY (March 24, 2022) Jessica Hughes (Dimon), Warren. BOY (March 24, 2022) Nicole L. and Kyle J. Gray, Warren. GIRL (March 31, 2022) Scottlynn Hackley, Warren County. BOY (April 1,...
