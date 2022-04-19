ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, PA

Elsie V. Barrett

Warren Times Observer
 3 days ago

Elsie V. Barrett, 96, of Russell, Pa., passed away...

www.timesobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Warren Times Observer

Michael Meddock

Michael Meddock, 61, of Clarendon, PA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA. Friends will be received at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home Inc, 1003 Penna Ave E. Warren, PA, from 10 to 11am on Friday, April 22, 2022, at which time a funeral service will be held.
CLARENDON, PA
Warren Times Observer

Susan E. Overbeck

Susan E. Overbeck, 77, of Warren, PA, and formerly of Jamestown, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Watson Memorial Home in Warren, PA. The Peterson-Blick Funeral Home Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published when available.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Douglas Edward Phanco

Douglas Edward Phanco was born April 16, 1945, in Erie, Pa., the fifth of seven children to Edwin and Alice Bogert Phanco. He passed away Sept. 17, 2021, with his family by his side. He loved music and sang and danced at many high school events. Another interest of his...
ERIE, PA
Warren Times Observer

Deborah L. Hunt

Deborah L. Hunt, age 68, formerly of Warren, PA passed away on April 14, 2022 in Sumter, SC. She was under the care of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospice in Sumter, SC, when she passed away. She was born to the late Norma (Carlson) Maine and Richard Hunt (Grace) of Warren,...
WARREN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, PA
Obituaries
Russell, PA
Obituaries
City
Warren, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Russell, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Warren Times Observer

Births

GIRL (March 22, 2022) Anna M. and Scott D. Anderson, Warren. GIRL (March 24, 2022) Hana and Jesse Milliman, Russell. BOY (March 24, 2022) Jessica Hughes (Dimon), Warren. BOY (March 24, 2022) Nicole L. and Kyle J. Gray, Warren. GIRL (March 31, 2022) Scottlynn Hackley, Warren County. BOY (April 1,...
WARREN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy