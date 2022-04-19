ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xylem Invests $5 Million With CNote To Benefit Community Financial Institutions Serving Black And Underserved Communities In The U.S.

wateronline.com
 3 days ago

Part of Ongoing Commitment to Build a More Sustainable and Equitable Future. Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today an initial commitment to invest $5 million of its on-hand capital in mission-driven financial institutions that strengthen and...

www.wateronline.com

