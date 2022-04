MASON CITY, Iowa - Don't feed fox! That's the warning coming from the Mason City Police Department. Recently, we have received reports of local residents feeding wildlife, especially red fox. We reached out to our colleagues at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and worked with them to get some guidance to share with our community. Please help us to keep the wild animals wild and refrain from feeding them. We appreciate the community's help on this," police said.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO