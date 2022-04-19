ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Golden Eagles use strong singles performance to pick up win over Austin Peay in home finale

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOKEVILLE, Tenn. – A stellar singles showing sent the Tennessee Tech tennis team into the win column, as the Golden Eagles captured all six solo showdowns on the way to a 6-1 victory over Austin Peay in the club's home finale. Tech's 2022 Cookeville swan song continued a...

