KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two big blasts made all the difference in Tennessee's loss to third-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Hokies hit a pair of two-run home runs five innings apart to down the Lady Vols 5-2 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Bre Peck's first-inning bomb put VT up 3-0, and Jayme Bailey left the yard in the sixth to pad the lead at 5-2.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO