ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

How to invest in contemporary art — with John Russo, CEO of Maddox Gallery

thegentlemansjournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Russo, the CEO of Maddox Gallery and an expert in street art, takes us inside the sometimes...

www.thegentlemansjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

National Gallery of Victoria Receives ‘Unprecedented’ $74 M. Donation to Fund New Contemporary Building

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery of Victoria has received a $74 million (AUD $100 million) donation from the family of an Australian billionaire and philanthropist to fund the construction of a new building dedicated to contemporary art amid a shortfall in government funding. The new space, The Fox: NGV Contemporary, set to be located in Melbourne’s arts precinct will be named for the donors, supply chain magnate Lindsay Fox and his wife, Paula, who serves on the board of the NGV foundation. The government overseeing the Australian state of Victoria and its cultural sector has invested $1.3...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Street Art#Sotheby
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Architectural Digest

Tommy Hilfiger Sells Contemporary Aspen Ski Home for $50 Million

If there’s one thing Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, know just as well as fashion it must be real estate. Last year they earned their spot on the list of top celebrity real estate transactions with the $45 million sale of their Connecticut home, and now, according to the Wall Street Journal, they’ve broken their own record with the sale of an Aspen ski home for $50 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketRealist

Dave Portnoy Is Now the Proud Owner of a Hamptons Beachfront Home

When Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy isn’t out sinking his teeth into a slice of pizza or into his enemies (figuratively speaking, of course), he’s likely enjoying the new home he recently purchased in the Hamptons. Here’s how much Portnoy dished out for his Hamptons home and a look at the other properties he has acquired over the years.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Amanda Seyfried Lists $3.25 Million Condo, a Historic Lloyd Wright Lair Hits the Market, and More Real Estate News

From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Amanda Seyfried says goodbye to Greenwich Village. Amanda Seyfried is listing her fourth-floor condo in Greenwich Village’s...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy