Oklahoma teen diagnosed with extremely rare cancer

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...

HAYWARD, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO