ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Staff Editorial: Valedictorian status replaced

By Tobias Khabie, Oliver Smith
slpecho.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith each class of graduating seniors comes awards and honors for their high school achievements. The most recognizable is the coveted valedictorian award, which at Park was received by students with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), and who participated in at least five advanced placement (AP) classes. But, the honors...

slpecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Colorado school district to stop naming valedictorians in 2026

AURORA, Colo — Beginning with the graduating class of 2026, the Cherry Creek School District will no longer be naming valedictorians, citing inconsistent qualifications between schools and a lack of benefit to students. In a letter to families announcing the decision, Superintendent Chris Smith said that naming valedictorians goes...
COLORADO STATE
WDAM-TV

Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valedictorians#Highschool#Gpa#Ap#Latin#The Echo Editorial Board
News Channel Nebraska

Doane selects alum, longtime football coach as university's next President

CRETE, NE — Doane University’s new president hasn’t lived in the Cornhusker state for quite a while, but now Dr. Roger Hughes is home. "It's good to be close to family for awhile," Hughes said. "I guess we're all a bit like salmon. We kind of go home at the end of the life cycle."
CRETE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Midland Daily News

Manistee swim team shares accomplishments with school board

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education's April meeting had a few fresh faces in attendance as members of the Manistee High School swim team made an appearance to share some of the highlights of their historic season. "Four of us qualified for state, and one...
MANISTEE, MI
cbs19news

UVA Athletics gets large bequest from former student-athlete

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Athletics Foundation says it has received the largest single commitment in its history. According to a release, the UVA Department of Athletics has received a $40 million bequest from an anonymous former student-athlete who wanted to help future athletes at the university.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy