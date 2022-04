FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Dr. Elaine Edmonds of East Fort Worth says for years, she has watched her property values and as a result her property taxes continue to rise. "I'm really concerned. I call it the escalator; it just goes up and up and up and up."She worries it's becoming more difficult for homeowners to stay in their homes. "As we're aging and as those property taxes are going up, it's just getting people so they cannot afford to live in Fort Worth."As CBS11 has reported, home appraisal values have risen by about 20% in Tarrant County, about 24% in Dallas...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO