Prior to this week, two conservative candidates for Maricopa County Attorney had dodged questions on their views on the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County. That changed Monday when the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released answers to its questionnaire for Republican candidates. The board asked candidates if they agreed with the county's decision to certify the election results, an acknowledgment that whoever gets picked will represent the board in legal matters.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO