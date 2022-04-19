ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Take Small Business Academy Survey

coconutcreek.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoconut Creek Small Businesses are encouraged to take the Small Business Academy Survey so that we can better serve your...

www.coconutcreek.net

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

The constant grind of running a small business

For the month of March, Econ Extra Credit is inviting you to watch the film “The Donut King,” available to stream on Hulu and to rent or buy on several other platforms. The grit needed to keep a small business alive is immense — and the odds of surviving are slim.
SMALL BUSINESS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Accumulation of dead flies on food’: Two South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

A horde of cockroaches crawled all over the clean silverware, ladles and spoons at a Margate Vietnamese restaurant ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The state of Florida also temporarily closed Coolgreens in Delray Beach for a swarm of flies that contaminated cheese and boiled eggs. The South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Coconut Creek, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Coconut Creek, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mortgage demand is dropping. Here’s what it means for the housing market in South Florida.

Some mortgage lenders across South Florida are seeing a substantial decrease in the number of applications — as interest rates hit their highest level since the start of the housing boom. Lenders are seeing the effect of interest rates as they receive fewer purchase applications. “We definitely had a dip across the board on applications,” said J.C. de Ona, the southeast division president of ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Not all baby boomers are downsizing their homes. Here’s why

Despite conventional wisdom saying that downsizing should happen later in life after the kids have left the house, some South Florida baby boomers are deciding to stay put in their homes. Data from Zillow that profiled baby boomers and their selling habits found that of the 2% of baby boomers who moved in 2021, 46% reported downsizing to a smaller home. But that’s not necessarily the case with ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Through Faith And Cash Incentive, Church Leaders Aim To Build Affordable Housing In South Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami)  As South Florida’s affordable housing crisis has grown, cities,counties, and activists have been scrambling to find workable solutions.  Now a faith-based initiative has entered the mix to provide relief. On Thursday, Enterprise Community partners explained to a roomful of church leaders that $1.5 million in grant money from Wells Fargo is available to help them get the process started The goal is to use available church property to build new housing.  It’s estimated there are over 1000 available church lots for use in Miami Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. (CBS4) Pastor Carol Nash-Lester of the Bethel Apostolic Temple in Miami attended the meeting. She would like to build affordable housing for seniors on the three acres of open space she has on her church property. “Would I would like to see is housing for seniors 50 and up.  A condo with multiple wrap around services,” she explained would meet the needs of her congregation. Miami-Dade has already partnered with churches to renovate apartments in Overtown and build a mid-rise in Liberty City. For information on the grant process go to enterprisecommunity.org The grant process will be completed by the end of the year.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Extending pandemic relief: Town officials debate plaza seating for restaurant customers

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea – How restaurant operators will be allowed to use the town’s beach plazas for seating in the future is being debated. After the pandemic began in 2020, outdoor seating was set up at Ocean Plaza to help make up for inside seating lost because of social distancing rules. At the Jan. 25 meeting, the commission agreed to continue the practice and asked staff to create a policy and expand it to Dune Plaza as well as the beach pavilion.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy