ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amaya Brown went on her Twitter page Thursday and used three words to make University of New Mexico women’s basketball fans happy. Those three words were committed, coming home. “I really just look forward to just playing in front of all, like, my friends and family, obviously,” said Brown. You know, playing in […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO