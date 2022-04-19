ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Vallow asserts right to a speedy trial, pleads not guilty to murder charges

By By LISA SMITH Rexburg Standard Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKVD5_0fEEzBcc00

ST. ANTHONY — Murder defendant Lori Vallow retained the right to speedy trial following her preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Vallow and her attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas met before 7th District Court Judge Steven Boyce for an arraignment at the Fremont County Courthouse.

After making the request, Boyce set aside Oct. 19 for Vallow’s trial.

The case against Vallow was stalled after Boyce found her mentally incompetent to aid in her own defense in 2021 and ordered her to undergo treatment at a mental health facility. On April 11, the judge said Vallow had been made competent and the case could go forward, and she was transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Vallow is charged with the following: first-degree murder in the death of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16; first-degree murder in the death of her son J.J. Vallow, 7; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of J.J.; and grand theft involving Social Security survivor benefits designated for Tylee and J.J. The murder cases all carry with them the possible punishment of the death penalty or life in prison.

During the preliminary hearing, Boyce gave Vallow the chance to plead guilty, not guilty or to remain silent through the hearing. After Vallow declined to speak, Archibald pleaded not guilty for her.

The court granting Vallow the speedy trial throws a wrench into the January 2023 joint trial scheduled for both Vallow and her co-defendant, Daybell. Last year, Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.

At one point, defense attorneys had requested separate trials for the couple, but last year, Boyce ordered the couple to be tried together. When Archibald, Thomas and Daybell’s lawyer John Prior were asked what this would mean to the January trial, they declined to go into specifics.

Vallow’s scheduled trial date of Oct. 19 is the third anniversary of Tammy Daybell’s death.

The Vallow hearing took place an hour after a hearing for Daybell to determine whether the case should be tried in Fremont or Ada counties. Citing an enormous amount of media coverage concerning the trial, Boyce previously ordered it to take place in Ada County.

On Tuesday, the defense argued that Daybell stood a better chance of going before an unbiased jury in Ada County than he would with an Ada County jury transported to Fremont County and sequestered.

Prosecutors told Boyce it would cost Upper Valley taxpayers an enormous amount of money to move the case to Ada County. Prosecutors stated that an Ada County jury could instead be brought to Fremont County and be housed at hotels or resorts in the region. They also said it would be possible to keep the jury away from any outside influences that may sway their objectivity.

Boyce didn’t make a decision on the state’s request to keep the Daybell case in Fremont County. His written decision is expected to be received in the ensuing days.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
NEWS CENTER Maine

Perry woman pleads not guilty to murder of ex-boyfriend

A Perry woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend in December 2021. Danielle Wheeler appeared by video from Washington County Jail, where she has been since she was arrested days after the death of Jason "Cowboy" Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport. Justice Bruce Malcolm...
PERRY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Tammy Daybell
Person
Jim Archibald
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two arrested on felony trafficking charges after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with fentanyl, according to Pocatello police and Bannock County officials. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show....
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Better Chance#Mental Health#Defense Attorneys#District Court#Social Security
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the motel after neighbors complained they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Suspects facing numerous felony charges after marijuana products laced with fentanyl found in Southeast Idaho

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in McCammon Tuesday, April 12. The search warrant followed the arrest of two people after three pounds of marijuana were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week in Pocatello. Inside the home, investigators found 18 firearms—one identified as stolen—three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate — known as “crumble” — several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material, and paraphernalia....
MCCAMMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Brothers Exonerated For Brutal 1995 Murder After Trial's Star Witness Confesses

Two brothers have been exonerated for a violent 1995 murder after new evidence linked the crime to a serial rapist and killer. George and Melvin DeJesus, ages 44 and 48, were charged with the July 11, 1995 rape and murder of an unnamed woman in her Pontiac, Michigan, home, according to a news release from Michigan's Department of the Attorney General. The brothers’ 1997 convictions were heavily influenced by the testimony of a third man, Brandon Gohagen, whose DNA was found at the crime scene. Gohagen claimed that the DeJesus brothers forced him to rape and kill the victim.
PONTIAC, MI
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy