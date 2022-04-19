Vallow asserts right to a speedy trial, pleads not guilty to murder charges

ST. ANTHONY — Murder defendant Lori Vallow retained the right to speedy trial following her preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Vallow and her attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas met before 7th District Court Judge Steven Boyce for an arraignment at the Fremont County Courthouse.

After making the request, Boyce set aside Oct. 19 for Vallow’s trial.

The case against Vallow was stalled after Boyce found her mentally incompetent to aid in her own defense in 2021 and ordered her to undergo treatment at a mental health facility. On April 11, the judge said Vallow had been made competent and the case could go forward, and she was transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Vallow is charged with the following: first-degree murder in the death of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16; first-degree murder in the death of her son J.J. Vallow, 7; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of J.J.; and grand theft involving Social Security survivor benefits designated for Tylee and J.J. The murder cases all carry with them the possible punishment of the death penalty or life in prison.

During the preliminary hearing, Boyce gave Vallow the chance to plead guilty, not guilty or to remain silent through the hearing. After Vallow declined to speak, Archibald pleaded not guilty for her.

The court granting Vallow the speedy trial throws a wrench into the January 2023 joint trial scheduled for both Vallow and her co-defendant, Daybell. Last year, Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.

At one point, defense attorneys had requested separate trials for the couple, but last year, Boyce ordered the couple to be tried together. When Archibald, Thomas and Daybell’s lawyer John Prior were asked what this would mean to the January trial, they declined to go into specifics.

Vallow’s scheduled trial date of Oct. 19 is the third anniversary of Tammy Daybell’s death.

The Vallow hearing took place an hour after a hearing for Daybell to determine whether the case should be tried in Fremont or Ada counties. Citing an enormous amount of media coverage concerning the trial, Boyce previously ordered it to take place in Ada County.

On Tuesday, the defense argued that Daybell stood a better chance of going before an unbiased jury in Ada County than he would with an Ada County jury transported to Fremont County and sequestered.

Prosecutors told Boyce it would cost Upper Valley taxpayers an enormous amount of money to move the case to Ada County. Prosecutors stated that an Ada County jury could instead be brought to Fremont County and be housed at hotels or resorts in the region. They also said it would be possible to keep the jury away from any outside influences that may sway their objectivity.

Boyce didn’t make a decision on the state’s request to keep the Daybell case in Fremont County. His written decision is expected to be received in the ensuing days.