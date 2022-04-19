Police: East Idaho woman arrested for holding roommate at gunpoint

An Idaho Falls woman was arrested on April 6 after she reportedly called police to report she was pointing a gun at her roommate.

Sarah Ramey, 24, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the victim had broken into her home and that she feared for her safety.

During the investigation, however, the officer learned the victim had contacted police earlier that day and was told he was legally allowed to enter the apartment because it was his residence, and that Ramey participated in that discussion.

“Lt. (Brian) Trimble arrived on the scene and informed me he had spoken to Sarah earlier that same day and he informed her (the victim) had every right to be in the apartment because it is his residence,” the responding officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

The pair had reportedly lived in the apartment for three weeks. Ramey told officers she had kicked the victim out the night before after they had a fight. She told police she was worried the victim would hurt her when he climbed through a window and that she pointed a gun at him.

The victim told police he had returned to the home to grab his belongings. He said Ramey would not let him inside and threw several of his belongings outside.

The victim said that after he entered through the window, Ramey pointed her gun at him and said she was going to shoot him if he did not leave. The victim said he was afraid he was going to die, and was visibly upset when talking to police.

Ramey told police she grabbed the gun because she did not know who was entering the apartment. She admitted that after she saw it was her roommate, she threatened to shoot him.

The officer asked Ramey why she was afraid of the victim. She said he had yelled at her and hurled insults the night before, but when asked if he had ever behaved violently, she said he had not.

Ramey was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bail was set at $50,000. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 3 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.