Burnley host Southampton in the Premier League as they look to close that gap on Everton in 17th.For the first time since October 2012, the Clarets will take to the Turf Moor pitch without Sean Dyche in charge, who was sacked on 15 April 2022 after being with the club for nine and a half years.Against West Ham last Sunday, Wout Weghorst ended an eight-game goal drought by heading home the opener, before Maxwell Cornet missed from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. The Ivorian’s miss proved costly as the Hammers equalised in the 74th minute with both sides...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO