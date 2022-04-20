ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg And His ‘Bong Ripper’ Come To 'Call Of Duty'

By Jazmin Tolliver
 2 days ago

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents.

From shocking fans with his unexpected WWE moves to whipping it up in the kitchen with Martha Stewart , the West Coast rapper is never short of adventures, including his newest project, a collaboration with “Call of Duty.”

The game’s new Tracer Pack, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle , dropped Tuesday on “Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard,” introducing the legendary rapper as a playable operator.

Snoop Dogg at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on Friday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

With Snoop’s ties to weed culture, the drop lands in perfect time, just one day before 4/20, complete with all the best marijuana references.

The Snoop Dogg bundle boasts hilariously named weapons, like “Tha Shiznit” (an SMG), “Bong Ripper” (a sniper rifle) and the “West Coast Bling” (assault rifle), that carry “Green Weed Tracer Rounds.”

The bundle includes 10 items (three of which are exclusive to Vanguard) and a full Operator progression track.

Just like all the other characters in the battle royale video game, players can earn rewards, such as the hip-hop icon’s preferred weapon from Vanguard, upgraded outfits and cosmetics.

On the “ Call of Duty” website , players can discover key stats about Snoop’s operator, including his love for K-pop and, of course, smoking weed.

“The D O Double G is back in ‘Call of Duty’ and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” the “Call of Duty” website said.

Snoop Dogg dabbled in the world of “Call of Duty” previously when the Activision-owned video game released the Snoop Dogg Voiceover Pack in “Call of Duty: Ghosts” in 2014.

The artist also appeared in Tekken Tag Tournament 2, showed up as a hidden character in “True Crime: Streets of LA” and played Crow, a main antagonist in “Def Jam Fight for NY.”

Watch the trailer for the Cabundle below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

