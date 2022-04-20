ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman, VA

Freeman pounds out steady beat in win over Atlee 11-10

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0fEEv5yz00

Freeman upended Atlee for a narrow 11-10 victory on April 19 in Virginia girls high school lacrosse.

Defenders ruled the first and third quarters as Freeman and Atlee were both scoreless.

