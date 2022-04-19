ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Fall to No. 43 SMU; Memphis Prepped for AAC Championship Play

gotigersgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 56th-ranked Memphis Tiger women's tennis team dropped the final match of the regular season, losing 4-0 at No. 43 SMU Monday in Dallas. Memphis (17-6) has won 10 of its last 12 matches entering postseason action. "Today's match was disappointing," Memphis head coach Hayden...

gotigersgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

No. 14 Tennessee softball falls to No. 3 Virginia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two big blasts made all the difference in Tennessee's loss to third-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Hokies hit a pair of two-run home runs five innings apart to down the Lady Vols 5-2 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Bre Peck's first-inning bomb put VT up 3-0, and Jayme Bailey left the yard in the sixth to pad the lead at 5-2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols pick up Missouri State transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jasmine Franklin, announced via Twitter that she will be committing to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The forward spent four seasons at Missouri State before entering her name into the transfer portal in early April. Franklin tore her ACL back in December. She averaged […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KARK

No. 4 Razorbacks in Texas to Battle Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas (30-7, 11-4 SEC) is in the Lone Star State this weekend for a three-game series against Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7 SEC). After completing a midweek sweep against Arkansas State, Dave Van Horn talked about what he’s expecting from the Aggies. “I’m looking for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Coming off 'miserable' performance, Ole Miss hosts rival Bulldogs in pivotal series

OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment. The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Aac#Tigers Fall#Memphis Tiger#Tulane#The Green Wave#Mustangs
WTVQ

No.9 Kentucky takes on EKU Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 9/12 Kentucky Softball team will step out of conference for the penultimate time this season as it travels to Richmond, Kentucky for a Wednesday night showdown at Gertrude Hood Field with Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted...
RICHMOND, KY
KARK

Arkansas Completes Sweep, Downs Arkansas State 10-3

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took a 10-3 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete a two-game sweep. Arkansas (30-7) got the 10 runs on 14 hits. Heston Tole got the win for the Razorbacks to move to 1-0 for the season. Jakob Frederick (0-2) took the loss.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
actionnews5.com

Tigers Basketball on line to grab top transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal may just work out in Penny Hardaway’s favor. The University of Memphis Head Coach got the Tigers in a position to bag a big one from the portal. Former SMU Guard Kendric Davis, considered the top transfer available, named the UofM among...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas reveals update to uniform for Tuesday’s game with Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Herring commits to Tennessee

2023 edge rusher Caleb Herring has committed to Tennessee. Herring announced his commitment Tuesday. “Committed,” Herring announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Herring is from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Herring has held a scholarship offer from Tennessee since Jan. 17, 2020. He recently attended Tennessee’s junior day...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy